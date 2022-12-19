We asked for your thoughts on Emiliano Martinez's role in Argentina's World Cup win and what it means for Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Harry: It helps bring Aston Villa, albeit kicking and screaming, back to the forefront of world football. The club needs to hold onto stars like Martinez this summer, we can’t allow another star to follow Grealish out. Ultimately, we will either kick on from his success or give in and sell - which could be disastrous and would leave a sour taste.

Chris: Thanks to Emi Aston Villa's standing around the world has risen to new heights and even without winning a domestic trophy it’s a great time to be a Villain. Of course Martinez will be in demand but whether he will leave is down to him.