Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

This is the perfect start to a huge fortnight for West Ham United, who face a two-legged Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar either side of a Premier League trip to London rivals Brentford.

Like Manchester United, the Hammers have had a long, hard season, with their exploits in Europe meaning this was their 51st match of the campaign.

But after a slow start, they put in a performance full of zeal and verve that suggests there is plenty of energy left in the legs for the closing weeks of the season.

Although not technically safe, it would take an extraordinary set of results for them to get dragged into the bottom three, meaning they can fully focus on trying to reach a first European final since 1976.

They were excellent in the second half as they took the game to Manchester United, driven on by the superb Declan Rice, who showed no ill effects of the sickness big that caused him to miss the midweek defeat at Manchester City.

It was also a satisfying night on a personal level for David Moyes, who secured his first victory over Manchester United since he was Everton boss in 2012, a year before he succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.