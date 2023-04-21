Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says forward Darwin Nunez is a "machine" but also "still adapting", which is why he has struggled for consistent form this season.

The Uruguayan signed for Liverpool in the summer from Benfica for an initial £64m, but has been in and out of the team since he arrived.

"Darwin is a different player with a different skill set to other players, which is good," said Klopp.

"He's a handful - a machine - and has scored a lot of goals. He has had some great moments for us this season.

"But, of course, he's still adapting. His English is still not great and we are working on that."

Nunez, 23, has scored 15 goals for the club this season, including a goal on his debut in the Community Shield, but injuries and suspensions have hindered his progress.

"It's not helpful to go through a difficult debut season, for the whole team. How can a striker shine when the whole team is struggling?" added Klopp.

"This is a long-term project. I understand that he wants to desperately play from the beginning and that is fine, but we have to find a way that works for us and pick the players with specific strengths that fit that as well.

"It's not that he smiles in my face when he realises he will not start. It's not like that and that is fine - that is how we have to deal with the situation.

"I have to make decisions and that is good. That's how it should be."