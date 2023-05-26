It's been "a rollercoaster" of a season for Callum Wilson as Newcastle look to finish the season on a high against Chelsea.

The striker has battled back from injuries and scored the most goals in a Premier League campaign in his career, helping his side reach the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Wilson said: "It's been a good season. I started well, had an injury, came back, made the World Cup, had a dip in form, come back, 11 in 11, Champions League.

"It's been a fantastic season, but one that's also been a rollercoaster. I've had so many ups and downs."

After a number of games on the sidelines this season due to a hamstring injury and competing for a place with fellow forward Alexander Isak, Wilson found his best form in recent weeks, breaking a club record by scoring eight goals in a calendar month in April.

"I've been called up to the World Cup squad, dropped out of the next squad, recalled. I've had injuries, dips in form, setbacks, it's had everything in this season, but ultimately I've got 18 goals currently, five assists, played in the World Cup and I'm playing in the Champions League next season," said Wilson.

"From where we were at the beginning of this season, I can't complain."