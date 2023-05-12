Newcastle manager Eddie Howe believes last season's win at Leeds was the "turning point" in the Magpies' rise to what they hope will be Champions League qualification later this month.

Newcastle were second from bottom of the Premier League when they visited Elland Road in January 2022, but Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick earned a 1-0 victory that began their ascent away from trouble.

Speaking before Saturday's trip to the same venue, Howe said: "I don't think you realise at the time how important certain victories are. It was unclear then what was going to happen beyond that game.

"After that game, we went to Saudi Arabia for a really important period of time where we could really consolidate our messages to the players, but we needed to do it off the back of a win. We were looking for a spark.

"I think it gave everyone confidence and renewed belief that we could stay up. I thought it was one of our best performances at that stage. We defended really well and Jonjo scored a huge goal for us.

"We look back now, following what's happened, and say that was really the turning point."