European football journalist James Horncastle says Kevin de Bruyne "still needs a defining moment" in the Champions League.

The Belgium international only played 60 minutes in Manchester City's final against Chelsea in 2021 after a challenge from Antonio Rudiger left him with a fractured nose and eye socket.

His goal against Real Madrid in Wednesday's semi-final first leg was potentially a first step in De Bruyne reaching his peak in Europe's elite competition.

Horncastle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "I was quite pleased for De Bruyne because he still needs a defining moment on this stage.

"As big as City are in the Premier League and as much as Guardiola brings the world’s attention on City, they are not a legacy club.

"It’s harder for a City player to create consensus among football journalists around the world. A lot of the time, the genius and style of play at City is associated with one man and that man is Guardiola."

Guillem Balague said De Bruyne got his vote in this year's Football Writers' Association player of the year awards, but that was not an easy decision.

He said: "De Bruyne is who I voted for, but it is difficult to pick him.

"Even in a season where Manchester City are going to win the league and other trophies, it just doesn’t come naturally to say De Bruyne is the best player.

"In Spain he is seen as good, but not like 'Real Madrid and Barcelona should be fighting for him'."

