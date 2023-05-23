MacLean on momentum, pathway for youths and team news for County clash
- Published
St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean has provided an update after the club secured their Scottish Premiership safety.
Here are the key points he made ahead of Wednesday's trip to Dingwall to face Ross County:
MacLean wants his side to "go for the throat" and not sit in to defend a lead, which was the case against Kilmarnock.
He heaped praise on Cammy Ballantyne after his league debut, highlighting the midfielder's energy levels.
He admitted his ambitions to promote youth prospects and said, "as long as I am here, there will be an opportunity for them to play".
MacLean insists "standards will not drop" in the last two games of the season and he "wants to win every week".
He confirmed Dan Phillips will be available against Ross County and Chris Kane should "play a part" in the final two games.