MacLean wants his side to "go for the throat" and not sit in to defend a lead, which was the case against Kilmarnock.

He heaped praise on Cammy Ballantyne after his league debut, highlighting the midfielder's energy levels.

He admitted his ambitions to promote youth prospects and said, "as long as I am here, there will be an opportunity for them to play".

MacLean insists "standards will not drop" in the last two games of the season and he "wants to win every week".