Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Pep Guardiola could secure his fifth English league title over the last six seasons this weekend.

Only three managers in the history of the English game - Sir Alex Ferguson (Man Utd), Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and George Ramsey (Aston Villa) have won it more often.

Guardiola was asked if he could have imagined that when he joined Manchester City in 2016.

"I love myself a lot but I never thought that," he said.

"I thought we would do a good job but I arrived with no expectation. I could not imagine what we would do in the Premier League."