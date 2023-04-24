Tottenham's 6-1 humiliation at hands of Newcastle United leaves their hopes of a top-four finish hanging by a thread.

The Magpies were sensationally 5-0 up inside 21 minutes through Joelinton and a two goals each by Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs but a Callum Wilson strike ensured the five-goal margin of defeat.

Where does it rank among the north London side's record Premier League losses?

Newcastle 7-1 Tottenham - 1996

Newcastle's 'Entertainers' were 2-0 up at half-time and added five goals after the break before a late Spurs consolation. Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Rob Lee all registered doubles.

Man City 6-0 Tottenham - 2013

A Jesus Navas goal after just 14 seconds set City on their way to a rampant win, which included a double for Sergio Aguero.

Sheffield United 6-0 Tottenham - 1993

Sheffield United, who were in 17th, scored four inside the opening half an hour - including a double for Ian Bryson and an Andrew Gray own goal - to set up an emphatic victory.