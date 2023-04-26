Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League game at Southampton on Thursday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On possible squad rotation: "Obviously it's a three-game week for us, so we may have to freshen things up here and there and move a few things around. We've got two big games in quick succession, so we'll need to utilise this big squad for it."

On injuries: "We're pretty good. Joe Rothwell had a mild hamstring (issue) at half-time on Sunday but he’s feeling better, so we’re hopeful that he will be in the squad. The rest are pretty good. Hamed Traore (foot) is not back yet, but hopefully he won’t be too much longer."

O'Neil emphasised the challenge posed by Southampton: "It's not like we're going to a team that are losing every week and have been rooted to the bottom of the table because they are in terrible form. They're putting in some real good performances, picking up some good results. It'll be a really tough test."

On if he was surprised Southampton allowed Jack Stephens to join Bournemouth on loan: "I think they must be very happy and comfortable with the centre-backs they have."

