Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games (W11 D3), the longest current ongoing run in the division. Their last defeat at Old Trafford was against Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.

Aston Villa have kept a clean sheet in nine of their 20 Premier League games under Unai Emery – it's just one fewer than Arsenal kept in 51 league games under the Spaniard (10).