Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino has been officially announced as the new Chelsea manager.

After a season of turmoil at Stamford Bridge that featured four managers, £600m spent and a 12th-placed finish, the Argentine knows the job in front of him is sizeable.

What are the three things he must do by the time next season begins?

Choose which players he doesn't want - and quickly

It is no secret that Cobham has been a very busy place this season. A bloated squad full of disgruntled players must be streamlined, and for sales to be booked in the club’s accounts for 2022-23 they must be completed by 30 June. Pochettino must act quickly and ruthlessly - ignoring price tag, wages and reputation - to identify players he does not need as part of his project.

Engage with young players

If there is a positive to take from Chelsea's scattergun approach to transfers it is that so many of the acquisitions are so young - Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, etc. Pochettino has an excellent track record of bonding with and developing young players. If the Blues are to be moulded into a real force again the progression of such talents will be paramount. He must get them to buy into his methods.

Set boundaries with the owners

Thomas Tuchel lost his job as Chelsea manager because he was not receptive of the ownership while Graham Potter was labelled a 'yes man' who let Todd Boehly into the dressing room on his watch. Pochettino must find a balance where he keeps those in charge on his side, while maintaining a healthy distance and his own authority over the playing squad.

