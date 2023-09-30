'One of the best games I have ever witnessed'

Stephen Warnock, former England and Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live after Spurs score late to beat nine-man Liverpool: "We have just witnessed one of the best games of football that I have seen in a long time.

"The quality that was on show from both sides was incredible.

"Liverpool even with ten and then nine men managed to do their part in terms of making it such a spectacle. But Spurs had enough in the end to get that winning goal.

"A great result for them and Big Ange, but questions will be asked of the officiating in the aftermath."