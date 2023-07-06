We asked you for the best value signings Arsenal have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Graham: Not exactly a hero, but Nicolas Anelka was probably our best bit of business. Bought for £500,000 and sold for £22.5m two years later.

Gary: Sol Campbell on a free from our biggest rivals. Transformed our defence and showed how far ahead of Spurs we were, taking their club captain on a free so he could win trophies and contribute to the Invincibles.

Darnell: Perry Groves. Signed for £50,000 in 1986 from Fourth Division Colchester United - £141,961 in May 2023 according to the Bank of England inflation calculator. Went on to win two First Division titles in 1989 and 1991, and a League Cup in 1987. Never a regular starter, but definitely an Arsenal legend! His autobiography is also a good read!

Andy: Thierry Henry - an £11m signing was probably our greatest signing. But you'd have a good case for Bergkamp, Wright, Seaman and Vieira.

Rob: He was hardly considered cheap at the time, but Dennis Bergkamp was a transformative signing, without whom - arguably - Arsenal would not be known for their beautiful football as it is today. To my mind, the best £7.5m ever spent on a footballer and the highlight of Bruce Rioch's tenure as manager.