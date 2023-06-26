Liam Polworth says he "can offer much more" as the midfielder signs a new one-year deal with Kilmarnock.

The 28-year-old made 34 appearances as Kilmarnock secured Scottish Premiership survival last season.

Commenting on his new deal, Polworth, who joined in 2021 told the club's website, external, “There are positives I can take from last season personally, but I still feel that I can offer much more.

"We know that expectations will be raised again this year, so I was desperate to come back and fight for the club at an exciting time.

“The management team and fans have been brilliant with me since the day I joined, and you never want to leave a club feeling like you have unfinished business.

"Returning to Kilmarnock and repaying them for the support was always my main ambition for the summer.”