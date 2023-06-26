'Best thing' for Coady to leave - fan view
Conor Coady is no longer good enough to start in a back four for Wolves so the best solution is for him to leave in search of first-team football.
That's the view of The Wolves Report's Ryan Lester, who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the former captain's days are numbered at Molineux.
"There are no questions about his qualities as a good human and as a captain," said Lester. "But you can see Wolves and Everton have both pushed him on the in the past two seasons.
"I can't see Wolves going to a back five - Coady may be able to do it in a back four in the Championship but not in the Premier League.
"Also, would it be healthy to have an ex-captain around the squad if he is not in the team? I think the best thing would be for him to get first team football."
