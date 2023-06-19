Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

Have Celtic just got even stronger with the return of Brendan Rodgers?

If there was a better available candidate for the job, I’ve yet to see him. Yes, I advocated for Kjetil Knutsen but that was on the assumption the Bodo/Glimt manager wanted to come and was prepared to leave Norway mid-season. It’s not clear if either of those criteria were met.

One thing is crystal clear. Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond always has been a big fan of Rodgers. Which is why, as he did in the summer of 2016, make him an offer he couldn’t turn down.

Rodgers has a track record of proven success at Celtic, he guided Leicester City to their first FA Cup and twice nearly took them into the Champions League. He encourages his teams to play attractive, attacking football. Lest we forget, he also took the Foxes to a European semi-final last year.

His credentials as an elite manager are still strong. Like any top coach, the lustre usually wears off at some point. The surprisingly rapid decline at Leicester cost him his job in April. Their relegation sits on Dean Smith’s CV, however, not Rodgers’.

He’s experienced, successful, motivated and available. Celtic fans who still feel betrayed by the manner and timing of his exit to will just have to get over themselves, frankly. Rodgers had delivered two seasons of unparalleled domestic success and was already another trophy closer to the treble treble duly claimed by Neil Lennon in 2019.

Rodgers wanted to sign John McGinn from Hibs the previous summer. The Scotland star was keen to come but ended up at Aston Villa instead. Youssouf Mulumbu arrived from Kilmarnock before Marian Shved was signed in January. Rodgers appeared to know little about him. It seemed he and the board were not on the same page. So he left.

What’s different now? Celtic’s squad (assuming there are no major departures) is already strong, having just secured the treble, following a double the previous season. For Rodgers to come back, he’s clearly been given guarantees about budgets and the level of player he’ll be allowed to pursue.

Rodgers won’t be coming back simply to win Scottish titles, or doubles, or even trebles. He’s come back to settle some scores in Europe. He’s going straight into the Champions League group stage with a full summer ahead of him to both dip into the transfer market and prepare for a proper crack at Europe’s elite.

Europe is where Rodgers will want to be judged, not Scotland. Yes, he’ll still need to win the league to keep supporters happy, some of whom may be waiting for him to fail, so angry are they at his departure last time around. It’s amazing what a few good results can do, however.

A good start in the league, a defeat of Rangers and a decent fist of the Champions League group this time around? Were some or all of that to happen, any dissenting voices in the Celtic support are likely to be muted.