Manchester United were unable to fend off Manchester City on Saturday, but did they still put up a good fight?

We asked you to share your thoughts.

Here are some of your comments:

Darren: With only one player Ten Haag spent money on (Casemiro) on show on Saturday, he’s done remarkably well to get any sort of tune from what he had at his disposal. The team will improve this summer no doubt and each summer they have him at the helm. This Man City team are so far ahead it’s unfair to base them as a benchmark to reach in one season.

Sonny: We were second best for most of the game. But we're still a work in progress. I laugh when pundits say United are a long way behind City in footballing terms. I'd say all the teams in Europe are, not just United! Our Treble will always be unique, half the team came through our academy.

Des: Anyone watching the match with an intelligent perspective would acknowledge that the game could have gone either way. A miscued shot dribbling through a packed six yard box being the difference. In reality, United had the second best season in the premier league.

Oran: I think United could have done better, it was too close. Bruno Fernandes' penalty was lucky, and the nearly 3rd goal (City Ilkay) was just offside. Man United should have lost 3 - 0. I hate to say it though.