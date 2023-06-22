Cremonese want £6.5m-plus for Rangers target Dessers - gossip
- Published
Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers remains keen on a move to Rangers, but the Ibrox club will not be rushed into a deal having had several six-figure bids for the 28-year-old rejected by Cremonese, who have been relegated from Serie A and want more than the £6.5m they paid to get him from Genk last summer. (Daily Record), external
Rangers striker Antonio Colak is a potential transfer target for Werder Bremen, who have scouted the 29-year-old Croatia international. (Bild via Football Scotland), external
Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove has confirmed that Celtic fans will likely never return to the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox with a full allocation. (Daily Record), external
Rangers have actively investigated the possibility of increasing the capacity of Ibrox and have revealed three options to do so. (The National), external