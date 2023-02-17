Wolves v Bournemouth: Team news

Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who was on the bench for last week's win at Southampton, scored for the under-21 side on Monday in his first game since an ankle injury in October.

Mario Lemina is serving a ban after being sent off against Saints.

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks will be pushing for starts after returning as substitutes in the draw with Newcastle.

Marcos Senesi could be fit despite going off with a back issue last week.

