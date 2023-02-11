Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We lost two points but we know football. We were a little unlucky but I am really proud of the performance, the players, the quality of play and how many chances we had.

"We made some mistakes when we conceded the goal or when we could score.

"We played a fantastic game. We didn't win but in terms of quality of play and personality there was only one team on the pitch. I always respect my opponent but my team were fantastic.

On Robert Sanchez's mistake: "It was clear he made a mistake but like Mac Allister, like Ferguson like Undav. The coach is the person who makes more mistakes. This is not a problem. We have to be clear to understand our potential because we don't yet understand it. To fight for a place in Europe. We want to try to arrive in that position."