Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Julen Lopetegui, it was suggested to me on Saturday evening, had a little difficulty finding the right words in his post-match interviews at Southampton to sum up the reasons for Mario Lemina’s dismissal. He should be assured that he wasn’t the only one.

There is not a great deal to be gained by analysing that incident any further now - especially as Wolves won, although Lemina’s suspension for next weekend may yet be keenly felt - but it did allow some Wolves fans to spend the rest of the weekend watching other games to see if they could spot a third, or maybe fourth or fifth, player advancing towards an official.

If anyone within the Wolves set-up has felt any of the same 'the-world-is-against-us' vibe being felt among some Wolves supporters, at least online, they have wisely kept it to themselves. It is an emotion probably best left alone by players needing to focus on their jobs. But the fans will be slower to forget.

The broad-brush story on Saturday was that Wolves kept their nerve and Southampton didn’t, although there was a little more to it than that. Again, Lopetegui used his substitutes not just to refresh his team but change their approach altogether, with Diego Costa producing his most effectual performance so far. Adama Traore added power and energy, while Hugo Bueno put in an assured second half.

Yes, had Jose Sa not showed impeccable timing to dive at the feet of Southampton’s outstanding player, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Wolves would have been two down, and probably now only two points ahead of Saints, instead of eight; but those who make their living surrounded by chance know that fortunes can be made or lost on the turn of a single card. Sa made his save, and Southampton never came so close again.

Lopetegui’s attempts to remind all concerned that the relegation race has a long way to run will struggle to be heard when Wolves fans pack Molineux on Saturday, largely expecting them to beat Bournemouth and stretch away towards mid-table.

They will also be clamouring to see Joao Gomes in action at home for the first time. How do you suppose he marked his 22nd birthday on Sunday? So far 2023 must feel like being in a movie for a player all-but unknown in the Black Country six weeks ago. A folk-hero before kicking a ball after apparently insisting on a move to Wolves rather than Lyon, scoring a goal a few minutes into his first appearance, to win a game that had seemed lost, was pure Hollywood. No wonder he looked bewildered as the match finished. Keep up this rate of progress, and he could have his name on a stand by Easter.

