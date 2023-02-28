W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea's new ownership's first big football decision was to sack Thomas Tuchel and replace him with Graham Potter.

It was a painful, expensive and unpopular move. Fans weren't happy, plenty of pundits questioned it, and the timing was unquestionably disastrous.

The best way to justify such a move was to achieve success with their chosen man, and to that end Todd Boehly and his fellow owners pumped vast amounts of money into the squad, as well as backing Potter unconditionally, despite historically bad results and increasingly embarrassing performances.

Their message to the fans was that this was the start of a new era of patience.

The problem is that as Chelsea sink ever lower in the table, Boehly and co risk compounding their initial bad decision by sticking with a coach who was never the right choice to begin with.

They may be smart, and they're certainly rich, but that doesn't make them immune from the perils of pride and the sunk-cost fallacy, a combination of which are now dragging their expensive project into the drain.

If you're going to sack Potter this season, you may as well sack him now. And if you're going to sack him now, you never should have appointed him in the first place.