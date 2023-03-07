Conte on Spurs return, his rallying cry to fans and not looking backwards

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie against AC Milan.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • After returning to Spurs, he said: "My feeling is good, I have a lot of energy."

  • He said his surgery "doesn't change my mind" about his future at the club.

  • On whether he is worried about returning for such a high-pressured game, he said: "We live for these moments."

  • He said "many times our fans gave us the right boost to overcome a difficult situation" and called on them to create an "amazing atmosphere".

  • The FA Cup exit "wasn't a good result" but Conte said "it's important not to look too much back".

  • He said Wednesday's game is "vital" for Spurs and that his side will do everything they can to reach the next round.