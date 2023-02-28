Graham Potter's lack of consistency when selecting his starting line-ups won't help improve Chelsea's form, according to BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry.

The Chelsea boss made six changes to the side who lost to Southampton for Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.

“Making constant changes isn’t going to help. The players aren’t going to get used to playing in certain patterns, or get used to any team shape you may have," Parry said on The Far Post podcast.

“There aren’t many players that you can actually say: ‘I know he’s going to start.' If you’re Mudryk, you're in and you’re out. Mount - you’re in and you’re out. It’s a bit like playing hokey cokey if you’re in the Chelsea squad at the moment."

Chelsea brought eight new players to Stamford bridge in January, on top of the eight they signed in the summer. However, they are without a win in five matches since the transfer window closed.

"There seems to be sympathy for Graham Potter," added Parry. "How many of these players were his? The scattergun approach in the summer... there's players there that he probably didn't want.

"They've now got a ridiculously unwieldy squad. I think it's almost an unmanageable situation at this moment in time."

