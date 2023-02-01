Who can step up for Brentford?

Who or what could be key in a huge second half of the season at Brentford?

The team on BBC Radio London’s The Far Post podcast have had their say in their latest episode.

Sports editor Phil Parry said: “I think Ben Mee has been a really good acquisition. Pinnock doesn’t get the love he deserves outside of the club. The spine is good, Norgaard is critically important. He provides a real platform in front if the back four.

"The Christian Eriksen arrival in the second half of last season, everyone waxed lyrical and asked if they could keep him. When he left, was there going to be a hole? Mathias Jensen has benefited - his first season in the Premier League was fact finding.

“Who is going to step forward? We still keep hoping it will be Bryan Mbeumo. I love his enthusiasm, his energy; he’s got great skill and gets himself into brilliant positions - he just needs to finish more chances.”

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: “Mbuemo is one of those guys where if he doesn’t finish more, he does a lot of donkey work that others don’t want to do.”

Listen to The Far Post on BBC Sounds