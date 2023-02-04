Analysis: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Bournemouth may have left Amex Stadium empty handed but manager Gary O'Neil will be buoyed by a much-improved Cherries performance on the south coast.

Debutants Antoine Semenyo and Hamed Traore impressed alongside fellow January arrival Dango Ouattara, but try as they might they were unable to breach the Brighton rearguard.

Not for the first time this season, O'Neil will feel his team were denied a penalty in the second half after Pervis Estupinan appeared to block Ryan Christie's cross with his hand - albeit from close range.

With games against Newcastle, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal coming up, O'Neil will hope this latest defeat doesn't prove too costly as the Cherries look to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.