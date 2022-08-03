'Gerrard clearly doesn't have time for demanding youngsters'

After the exit of Carney Chukwuemeka to Chelsea for £20m, we asked for your views on his departure.

Here are some thoughts:

Don: You cannot force a player to sign a new contract, so sell now before he gets into the last year of his contract. £20,000,000 or £400,000 - no contest.

Simon: Chukwuemeka undoubtedly has potential but stalled on signing a new contract in November citing insufficient game time. Gerrard gave him the game time but then he wanted more money. It looked like Gerrard was prepared to freeze him out this season - so I’m glad we got some cash for him. Quite a lot of cash actually.

Adam: He was the standout performer two seasons ago when the Villa youth team beat everyone. It’s a shame that hasn’t translated into the first XI as with Ramsey last year, but he was seemingly demanding more than his limited first-team performances justify. Gerrard is still building his team and clearly doesn’t have the time for a demanding youngster.

Prit: Very sad to see Carney go but it's been pretty inevitable for quite a while now. Villa have done the right thing to try to extract maximum value. I hope it works out for Carney but I think he should have stayed. The good thing for Aston Villa is that we have a superb youth system and in time I can see quite a few breaking through.

Steve: I’ve always been a believer that no matter how good a player is, if he doesn’t have the pride of the Villa lion in his blood then he shouldn't be on the pitch…

Rudgey: Great talent, no doubt. His recent performances at the U19s demanded attention, but Villa are better off without a player who appeared petulant at times - and repeatedly declined a new contract with the club. Regardless of potential, his commitment was always in doubt, so £20m is a good price, particularly given his lack of Premier League experience.