Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It'll be 77 days on Sunday since Ilkay Gundogan helped complete a five-minute turnaround for Manchester City to win the league against Aston Villa.

Since then, this squad has seen one of the biggest shake-ups under Pep Guardiola with plenty of big names in - but many out too.

I can't see the Blues doing anything but challenge for the title again this season, providing they get one position sorted - left-back.

Funnily enough, the club had Aleksandar Kolarov at the training ground the other day. Him and Gael Clichy are probably the last out-and-out left-backs the club have had. With Oleksandr Zinchenko moving to Arsenal, only Joao Cancelo can be classified as a player with experience in that position.

And, don't get me wrong, he's good in that role. But if the club wants two players for every position, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte will, but shouldn't, be classed as his understudies.

Should the club fix that, there aren't many weaknesses in the team.

Strength. Depth. Solid.