Bring on tough start - McInnes

Manager Derek McInnes is relishing Kilmarnock's daunting start to life back in the Scottish Premiership.

The second-tier champions follow Saturday's opener at home to Dundee United with a trip to Ibrox to play Rangers before a visit of champions Celtic.

"Good, exciting games for us," said McInnes. "This time last year the club would have been looking at fixtures in the Championship and, with the greatest of respect, we would have done anything to get these types of fixtures.

"So, we have to look forward to it."

McInnes admits he had "dugout envy" towards the end of his 10 months out of the game before taking the Killie job in January.

"This time last year I was doing a lot of television, just enjoying life and going to games, being spontaneous, with no real urge or energy to get back in at that time," said the former Aberdeen boss.

"I was enjoying the break. But as the months went by I was starting to get a bit of dugout envy and looking at games differently, and obviously we came back in here with a job to do and it has been pretty full-on since.

"Even though we have had Premier Sports Cup games this feels like the first game proper. Training was different class today. There was an extra edge, the boys were sharp, so we are as ready as we are going to be."