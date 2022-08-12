Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester City are no longer the only club in Europe's top five divisions not to make a signing, after it was confirmed experienced goalkeeper Alex Smithies is joining the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers has been dealing with a squad size too big for the 25-man Premier League squad rules, as well as a sustainable model for finances and recruitment which has meant players needed to leave the club before they could move in the market.

Smithies undoubtedly arrives as the third-choice goalkeeper, replacing Eldin Jakupovic who's contract expired in June. He'll sit behind Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen, who are battling it out for possession of the number-one shirt.

Smithies is though aware of his new duties after joining on a free transfer, stating: "My role here might be a little different. I might be more of a team player, supporting and being ready to step in as soon as I’m asked to."

What this transfer will allow is for young Polish goalkeeper Jakub Storlarcyzk to leave the club on-loan and go and gain some much-needed experience in the lower levels of the footballing pyramid. He's rated highly on Filbert Way, but is in need of regular playing time to further develop into a goalkeeper who can also lay a glove into the claims to be City's number one.

This won't be where Leicester City are finished in the transfer window, with the club still looking at opportunities to move Bouba Soumare and Jannik Vestergaard out of the club. Plus, questions over the heads of Ayoze Perez and Caglar Soyuncu remain.