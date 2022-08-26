Howe on injuries, Dubravka, Wilson and the 'complete performance'
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has been talking to the media about Sunday's trip to Wolves.
Here are the highlights from his news conference:
Right-back Emil Krafth is going for a scan today. He suffered an injury in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Tranmere. "It doesn't look too good which is a real shame for Emil and for us," Howe said.
Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser will be available for the Wolves game, while Jamaal Lascelles should be too after a facial injury during that cup game.
The Toon boss says Manchester United have spoken to them about goalkeeper Martin Dubravka but hopes he stays.
On Dubravka Howe said: "I don't think he's in talks with Manchester United. There has been contact between the clubs. I'm very reluctant to lose any important players to the group, so that's a decision that will be out of my hands."
Howe says he hopes striker Callum Wilson will only be out for a "couple of weeks" with a hamstring injury.
He hopes £60m Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak will be signed in time to face Wolves on Sunday.
Howe says he wants a "complete performance" against Wolves after five points from three games. He added: "In different ways, in each game we've had some really good aspects to our performance so we want to put all that together."