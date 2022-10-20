With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Liverpool player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

H﻿arriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Thiago Alcantara: If you've watched Thiago play live, you've marvelled at his vision, precision and passing ability. A double Champions League winner and generational talent, it is baffling he is not called upon internationally.

Thiago would be a help, not a hindrance, to developing younger talent in the Spain squad and bring a touch of class and creativity to the midfield.

