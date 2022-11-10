'﻿We’ve got to refresh the players' - Southgate

England boss Gareth Southgate acknowledges that "we’ve got to refresh the players" following Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s comments that Harry Kane is "really, really tired".

Kane, one of two Spurs players named in England's World Cup squad along with Eric Dier, was replaced in the second half of Tottenham's Carabao Cup loss to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

"Everybody said this World Cup being in the middle of the season would be better for us. I said we would lose players and sadly that has been the case," said Southgate.

"The schedule is what it is. We’ve got to refresh the players, we’ve got to excite them when they come through the door.

"We have got a period of time where we won’t step foot on the training pitch when they arrive because we will travel on Tuesday.

"We have got some that need to train and we’ve got some that will benefit from a few days of doing nothing but get excited about playing for England, frankly. We can only manage that when the players are with us. We understand the challenges for clubs now and after the tournament but we’ve got to make sure we focus on the bits we can control."