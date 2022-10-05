C﻿allum Davidson will be hoping it's a case of two steps forward, one step back after his side's small run of form was ended by a virtuoso performance from Danny Armstrong.

T﻿he reinvention of Ryan McGowan as a holding midfielder has been noticeable, however. It's a position the Australian has barely played in a decade but he's slotted in seamlessly next to Melker Hallberg.

And Theo Bair will be delighted to finally open his St Johnstone account, and he did so in some style.