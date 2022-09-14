Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 20 Champions League home games, winning 18 and drawing two. It’s the longest such run by an English side in the competition since one of 21 by Chelsea between September 2006 and December 2009.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking for their first away win against an English side in the Champions League since October 2013, when they won 2-1 at Arsenal.