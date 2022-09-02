Southampton loan signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles says he has not been "promised" a starting position but will try to use his experience to guide the club's young squad.

The versatile 25-year-old has joined from Arsenal and said consistent interest from Southampton helped shape his decision.

"There was a lot of interest beforehand," he said. "I spoke to a lot of players here and they convinced me it's a great club.

"The crowd are fantastic when you come here. It's like having an extra three players on the pitch.

"I have been through a lot throughout my short amount of time playing. I will put my arm around people in need and pull people to the side and give someone a dig if they are not doing the right things to put them on the right path. A career is very short so you have to cut those things out early."

Asked about the prospect of regular football, he added: "It's a big incentive. Nothing is promised to you. You always have to work, try to grab your shirt and hang on to it for as long as possible. The manager told me that. It's a challenge."