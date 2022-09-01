Southampton sign City's Edozie

Southampton have signed winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old joined City in 2019 from Millwall as a scholar but was called into the senior team by Pep Guardiola for the 2021 Community Shield.

Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "Samuel is another promising young player who brings good attacking qualities to us, and he is someone who fits very well with our philosophy.

"He is a quick player who has impressive technical ability, so he will be able to help our squad immediately, but we also see a lot of potential in him for the future.

"This is a good opportunity for him, and I know he is excited about the chance to come here and improve."