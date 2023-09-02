Kilmarnock 0-1 Ross County: Manager reaction

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has been speaking to BBC Scotland after Simon Murray's goal sealed a 1-0 win over Derek McInnes' Kilmarnock.

"Fantastic, really good result," said Mackay. "It's a statement. Kilmarnock are a really tough team to play.

"To come in and get the win, I'm really delighted. We stood really firm; defended really doggedly."

There was late controversy when Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay netted but referee Kevin Clancy awarded a penalty for a foul on Brad Lyons. Danny Armstrong's spot-kick was saved by Ross Laidlaw.

"To be fair, Kevin Clancy blows very early; before the ball goes anywhere near somebody's head," explained Mackay.

"It looks rough justice. That's the rules that VAR has imposed. If I'm Derek, I'm absolutely gutted with it. If you actually read the instruction that they're all due to take, the referee did the correct thing."