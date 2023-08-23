McAvoy on PAOK, Tynecastle factor & Shankland
- Published
Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy has been speaking to the media before the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against PAOK.
Here are the key points:
McAvoy is wary of PAOK’s quality: “They’re a good team, press you high, they have threats in the wide areas and from the nine and 10."
Hearts aim to take a lead to Greece but the most important thing is to make sure they’re still in the tie after Thursday.
McAvoy adds: "We need to have patience again. You don’t want to go gung-ho and get caught in transition because that’s a big strength of theirs."
The crowd were “a real driving factor” against Rosenborg and will have a big part to play again.
Hearts turned in a tremendous performance at home to Rosenborg but need to “lift their levels” to make it past PAOK.
Jorge Grant is “unfortunate” to miss out on the squad due to “really tough” competition but still has a future at the club. Peter Haring is injured and won’t play in either leg.
On Lawrence Shankland’s future amid speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia, McAvoy says: “He’s very focused. It’s business as usual, he’s our captain, a top player and hopefully can lead us tomorrow night.”