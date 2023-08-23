McAvoy on PAOK, Tynecastle factor & Shankland

Hearts head coach Frankie McAvoy has been speaking to the media before the Europa Conference League play-off first leg against PAOK.

Here are the key points:

  • McAvoy is wary of PAOK’s quality: “They’re a good team, press you high, they have threats in the wide areas and from the nine and 10."

  • Hearts aim to take a lead to Greece but the most important thing is to make sure they’re still in the tie after Thursday.

  • McAvoy adds: "We need to have patience again. You don’t want to go gung-ho and get caught in transition because that’s a big strength of theirs."

  • The crowd were “a real driving factor” against Rosenborg and will have a big part to play again.

  • Hearts turned in a tremendous performance at home to Rosenborg but need to “lift their levels” to make it past PAOK.

  • Jorge Grant is “unfortunate” to miss out on the squad due to “really tough” competition but still has a future at the club. Peter Haring is injured and won’t play in either leg.

  • On Lawrence Shankland’s future amid speculation over a move to Saudi Arabia, McAvoy says: “He’s very focused. It’s business as usual, he’s our captain, a top player and hopefully can lead us tomorrow night.”

