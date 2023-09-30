Newcastle's patience paid off as they comfortably beat a Burnley side who remain in search of their first Premier League win of the season.

Miguel Almiron put Eddie Howe's side ahead against the run of play on 14 minutes with a brilliant long-range strike into the top corner.

The Clarets had started the game strongly with an early chance for Zeki Amdouni, but Almiron's strike took the wind out of their sails and Vincent Kompany's men rarely threatened Nick Pope's goal after.

The Magpies grew into the game and dominated throughout both halves, with Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak all coming close.

The hosts eventually doubled their lead 15 minutes from time when Isak found the bottom-right corner from the penalty spot after Gordon was brought down by Ameen Al-Dakhil.

After an early blip in the season saw Newcastle lose three successive games, Howe's side have now won three Premier League matches in a row and are unbeaten in their past five in all competitions, heading into Wednesday's Champions League clash with Paris St-Germain full of confidence.

Were you at the match or did you follow it from home?

How did you rate the performance, Magpies fans?

Clarets fans - send us your thoughts on the game here

Follow all the reaction here