'We don't want to see our teams get thumped'

After their hiding in Eindhoven, Rangers will now be in Friday's Europa League group stage draw.

And that is the right place for them, suspects BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson, after their horrendous Champions League campaign last term.

"Having seen what happened last season, I do think that the Europa League's right for them," he said on Sportsound.

"What we don't want to see is our teams getting thumped. It was embarrassing a wee bit last season in the Champions League."