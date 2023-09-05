'I thought it was offside at first' - Kyogo on his Ibrox wonder strike

Kyogo Furuhashi has confessed he thought he was offside when he rattled in a memorable derby winner for Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Japan forward pounced on Matt O’Riley’s headed pass to unleash a first-time strike from 25 yards that flew past the helpless Jack Butland as depleted Celtic defeated Rangers 1-0.

Kyogo, who has now netted six goals in his last five starts against the Ibrox side, told Celtic TV: “Matt headed it forward and at first I thought I was offside so I had to hit it right away.

"And because I thought it was offside I didn’t celebrate at first, but thankfully it was a goal.

“Every goal is like the best goal for me and to get the win was good for us, so I just work hard and contribute to the team.

“Everyone saw us working hard and it was good to win in this style – we can say that this is our football and we will continue doing our style and hopefully we will keep winning.

“I can imagine all the supporters being very happy from the bottom of their hearts and I can feel that, so I’m very happy to contribute to the fans’ happiness.”