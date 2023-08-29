Hearts urged to 'embrace' hostile atmosphere at PAOK

Frankie Kent says Hearts must stand strong amid the hostile atmosphere at PAOK's Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

Hearts head to Greece seeking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off.

“They are an attacking team so I imagine [they will attack early on], but we will address it and look forward to Thursday," said centre-back Kent.

“It’s definitely going to be a hostile atmosphere. We will have to embrace it and manage the game well.

“We know we haven’t got to win the game in the first five minutes.

“It’s similar [to Rosenborg in the previous round], the roles are reversed as we are away from home this time so we know it’s going to be tough.

"But we have to bounce back [from the 1-0 loss against Dundee] and we will be able to do that. We need to get back to our standards."

