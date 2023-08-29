Frankie Kent says Hearts must stand strong amid the hostile atmosphere at PAOK's Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

Hearts head to Greece seeking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off.

“They are an attacking team so I imagine [they will attack early on], but we will address it and look forward to Thursday," said centre-back Kent.

“It’s definitely going to be a hostile atmosphere. We will have to embrace it and manage the game well.

“We know we haven’t got to win the game in the first five minutes.

“It’s similar [to Rosenborg in the previous round], the roles are reversed as we are away from home this time so we know it’s going to be tough.

"But we have to bounce back [from the 1-0 loss against Dundee] and we will be able to do that. We need to get back to our standards."