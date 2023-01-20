Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle were a bit fortunate on Sunday, when Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic slipped to mis-kick his penalty with the score at 0-0 before the Magpies nicked it late on.

It is things like that which make you think it is going to be their season, in terms of a top-four finish, especially when you consider how strong they are defensively.

This is another tough test for them, though. As I keep saying, Palace are impossible to predict - but they are generally a bit better when they take on the teams at the top of the table.

Newcastle will be without injured midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been such a star for them, and they might have to settle for a point this time.

Liam's prediction: 0-2

