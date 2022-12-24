Thomas Frank says he is looking forward to "creating more magic moments” at Brentford after extending his contract until the summer of 2027.

The 49-year-old is already the third-longest serving manager in the Premier League – behind Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp – and has been rewarded for his fine work in establishing the Bees in the top flight.

“I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football,” he said, “and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing. We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we’re attacking it in our second season.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.”