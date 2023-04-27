Following a crushing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City we asked you what Mikel Arteta's message to his players should be? And your thoughts on the season so far.

Here are some comments:

John: Man City can still drop points, we must simply win every game.

Aaron: Very disappointing last night against Man City. There was no desire from the team. Having said that, at the start of the season we were questioning whether we would make the top four, let alone challenge for the title. Message to the squad for the rest of the season is use last night as a lesson. Then come back stronger for next season. COYG!

John: Everyone involved with Arsenal should be immensely proud of what they have achieved this season. The squad remains a work in progress and if it sticks together with perhaps a couple of additions I can only see success in the future. Well done the Gunners, top side.

Amin: Had zero expectations at the start of the season, just take the positives. Regardless of the recent run of games, definitely proud of the lads.