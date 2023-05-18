Arsenal are preparing a £92m offer for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, which would be a club-record transfer for the Gunners. (The Telegraph, external)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is also interested in signing Manchester City and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich. The Gunners fear City will be reluctant to do business with them this summer. (Talksport, external)

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to sign a new deal with the club, with the 24-year-old's current contract set to run out in 2025. (90min, external)

Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, could be interested in a move to Burnley to be reunited with manager Vincent Kompany, who coached the Belgian at Anderlecht. (Express, external)

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 24, this summer after Arsenal reportedly failed with a £53m bid in January. (Express, external)

