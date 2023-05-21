Hibernian 1-3 Rangers: What the manager said

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson tells Sportsound: "Clearly, technically they are a better side than us, which you would expect. They played their technical players today, they moved the ball around well.

"When we countered, we looked dangerous, particularly in first half and down the left. We need more end product and we know that.

"That's our progression as a football club. We've had seven games against the Old Firm and only taken a point. To take more, we have to recruit and develop better.

"Tactically we were okay, we worked our socks off and we weren't without chances by the way.

"At the first goal, we were well in the game and, although we were still in it second-half, for whatever reason, our lack of concentration has allowed them to score a second.

"No way is it a foul for Rangers' first goal. He is a good player Cantwell, but he bought it. There's no way it is a foul and that is the damage that can be caused by bad refereeing decisions."