Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard to BBC Sport: "I think they (Manchester City) are outstanding. They've shown to be outstanding and that's why they're on for a possible treble.

"Their level of play in the last two months has been outstanding. I think they've set a benchmark that's pulled them apart.

"They've built this over years - incredible vision of a club. I worked here for a year I understand the people at the top and how well organised it is and then they've bought in a great coach and so many good players. They are the benchmark."

On the gap between his side and Manchester City: "I don't think they should have to do a guard of honour to understand what comes with it. Man City have not won three in a row through trotting out at intensity or just going through the week. They work and work and work - Pep's work in terms of changing the team and keep moving it forward and all those things.

"Everyone involved to get to this level where you're lifting trophies, there's a load of work.

"The players just have to understand that, if I want to get there and be like Haaland and De Bruyne today I need to put in the work."

On where Chelsea must improve next season: "This Premier League is getting tougher, we've felt that this year and we've felt things we need to improve for next year.

"There's a lot of work to be done. There's clearly talent in the squad, making a lack of stability in the squad, maybe an imbalance in the squad.

"So those things are maybe club issue and every player needs to really get the work on to see if they can get us back to where we want to be."